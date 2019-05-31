The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is planning to deploy more troops in Sulu to support the military operation against the Abu Sayyaf.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said Thursday the members of the Philippine Army’s 1st Brigade Combat Team will be sent but he did not give details.

“Now that the election period is over and national candidates have been proclaimed, we are redeploying forces to security challenged areas like Sulu Archipelago for focused military operations,” said Arevalo.

Arevalo said additional forces will be deployed to “sustain the momentum” of the military operation and secure peaceful environment for the people in the province. Robina Asido/DMS