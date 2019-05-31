The Philippine National Police (PNP) are checking the records of a Chinese man who was able to leave the country despite allegedly involved in a billion peso worth shipment of illegal drugs last March.

“As of now, we are looking at our records with regards to his identity,” PNP spokesperson Colonel Bernard Banac said in a press briefing on Thursday.

“We are now verifying his background,” he added.

Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr, during his privilege speech, identified a certain Jacky Co or Zhijian Xu who is the person behind the P1.8 billion shabu shipment seized by authorities at the Manila International Container Port last March.

Co is also involved in kidnapping activities and is on the Interpol watch list.

Lacson questioned the Bureau of Immigration for letting him easily go out of the country.

Banac said as part of the Interpol, the PNP is updated on reports, especially on suspects at large.

“For this certain person, we will check the report that the PNP received,” said Banac.

In a radio interview, Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Krizia Sandoval said based on their initial verification, Co does not have an Interpol hit.

“We are also checking and there is no travel records matching his,” said Sandoval.

She assured the public Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente is investigating this.

“If we found information that this person does illegal activities here in the country that could be a basis for a deportation case,” she said. Ella Dionisio/DMS