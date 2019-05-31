Malacanang expressed hope on Thursday that diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Canada would "normalize" with the latter's retrieval of garbage.

MV Bavaria, where the 69 containers of waste would be loaded, was set to sail for Vancouver, Canada later Thursday night from Subic Bay Freeport, officials said.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters in Japan with the return of the trash to Canada, "hopefully" the relations of the two countries would normalize "because that triggered the disruptive relations."

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier threatened to declare war against Canada if it failed to take back the tons of trash, which have been rotting in the country since they arrived in batches in 2013 to 2014.

Panelo said what is important for Duterte is for the garbage to be shipped back to Canada. Celerina Monte/DMS