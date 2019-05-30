The celebration of the 121st founding anniversary of the Philippine Navy was moved to next month to give way to the schedule of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the celebration of the Philippine Navy's anniversary is set on June 17, 2019

Zata said the Philippine Navy anniversary celebration was initially scheduled on May 27 but it was moved as Duterte's schedule did not allow him to attend.

"It’s based on the availability of the Commander in Chief," he said.

"The event is coordinated with the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) and I think it’s better if they are the ones to confirm the President’s schedule with the Philippine Navy," he said.

"It is still depends on them, but for now that's the schedule that was blocked (June 17)," he added.

Zata said the Philippine Navy anniversary will be held at Commodore Rudiardo A. Brown Beaching Area, Naval Base Heracleo Alano, Sangley Point, Cavite.

He said the event will also be attended by military and defense officials.

"Aside from the president, the activity will be attended by SND (Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana, CS (Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Benjamin Madrigal Jr.), major service commders, etc," Zata said. Robina Asido/DMS