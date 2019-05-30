The Philippine Navy said four Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAVs) for the Philippine Marines from South Korea arrived early May.

"It arrived first week of May and was transported thru commercial shipping," Capt. Jonathan Zata, Navy spokesman, said in a viber message to the Daily Manila Shimbun Wednesday.

Zata said the vehicles are undergoing ''series of tests and trials'' before it will be formally accepted by the Philippine Navy.

It can be recalled that a total of eight AAV's from South Korea were acquired for the Philippine Marine Corps.

Zata said the AAVs are among military assets that will be highlighted during the Philippine Navy's 121st founding anniversary next month.

"The AAVs and the newly procured AW159 anti submarine warfare helicopters will be one of the major highlights of this year’s Philippine Navy Anniversary celebration," he said. Robina Asido/DMS