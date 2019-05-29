The Philippine National Police (PNP) lowered its nationwide alert status to normal except in Mindanao which remains under martial law.

“After series of major events, the Philippine National Police has downgraded its alert status from full alert to normal nationwide except in Mindanao due to the ongoing implementation of martial law,” Police Col. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said Tuesday.

Banac said although the alert status has returned to normal, “PNP Chief Police, Director General Oscar Albayalde said (that the) regional directors of Police Regional Offices 1 to 8, Cordillera, and National Capital Region Police Office are given the discretion to raise alert level if deemed necessary and based on the prevailing threat situation.”

“Our police force will continue to be aggressive and intelligence-driven against criminal gangs, terrorists, and lawless elements as we intensify our focused police operations to address threats and violence,” Albayalde said.

He said in preparation of the opening of school on June 3, the PNP will field a total of 120,000 personnel to assure safety and security of teachers and students.

“Along these efforts, we set our plans with enough number of police force to be deployed to launch mobile and foot patrols along major routes and highways for the 2019 Balik Eskwela leading to all schools and other learning institutions,” he added.

“Albayalde (also) assured the public that the PNP is committed to provide security coverage for public safety services and institute various crime prevention operations, focusing on the Enhanced Managing Police Operations Strategy to maintain peace and order within and around the vicinity of schools,” said Banac.

Banac said the “PNP will establish Police Assistance Desks (PADs) in all school campuses and other learning institutions nationwide with the coordination of the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, school authorities, local government units, and barangay force multipliers.”

“Upon invitations by school authorities, the PNP may conduct inspection of dormitories and schools,” he said.

“Other police efforts are establishing task units to address bullying in schools, intelligence and information gathering against kidnappings in schools, presence of improvised explosive devices, and other efforts against threats as feared by the public,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS