Government troops apprehended three suspects while hundreds of boxes containing smuggled cigarettes were confiscated in Zamboanga City last Saturday, a Philippine Marine official said Monday.

Capt. Felix Serapio, Marine Corps public affairs office director, said the Marine Battalion Landing Team 11, under Joint Task Force Zamboanga received information from concerned citizens about the unloading of smuggled cigarettes at Mini in Wharf, Lapu Lapu Drive, Brgy Arena Blanco.

Serapio said the Marines with local law enforcement agencies responded, leading to the apprehension of three individuals and recovery of around 600 boxes of smuggled cigarettes.

"Around five hundred boxes of smuggled cigarettes were found stacked inside a warehouse while another seventy-five boxes were being unloaded from a truck nearby," he said.

"Three personnel were also apprehended and was properly turned over to the local police," he added.

Serapio said Major Gen. Alvin Parreño, Philippine Marines Commandant, recognized the coordination of the concerned citizens that led to the successful confiscation of the smuggled goods.

“Once again, we proved that with the concern and coordination of our concerned citizens, we can see that criminals do not have a place in our society", Parreño said. Robina Asido/DMS