Two persons died while 50 passengers were injured as a truck and bus collided in Atimonan, Quezon province early Monday.

In a report, the Quezon provincial police said the incident happened in the vicinity of Barangay Malinao Ilaya, Atimonan, Quezon around 12:30 am.

Initial investigation showed that the truck was going southbound along the new diversion road when it swerved to the opposite lane upon reaching the curve.

The truck fell and turned turtle before it hit an approaching Mark Eve Bus which was travelling northbound.

According to the Quezon provincial police, the drivers of the two vehicles died on the spot. Police said the bus driver was identified as certain Jonathan Lirio while the truck driver is still unidentified.

The injured passengers were rushed to different hospitals in Atimonan, Quezon for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS