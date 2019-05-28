Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ( PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino on Monday denied their agents were involved in the death of a businessman in Manila.

In a radio interview, Aquino said their agents are not allowed to wear jeans in contrast to suspects.

“The video where two persons seen wearing PDEA shirts are not our agents. First because that is not the uniform of our unit. If you look at (our uniform) we are using green and black but the suspects are using shirt which is purely green although it has PDEA logo at the back and front… we have uniforms including shirts, and our pants are black,” he said.

“So the uniform they wore is wrong,” he said.

According to the PDEA chief, their uniforms are not for sale in the market.

“PDEA has nothing to do with the ambush of Mr. Melchor Almazan, 48, owner of trucking service last May 24 at Tondo, Manila,” PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon said in a statement on Sunday.

Carreon said four suspects where two wore green t-shirts with PDEA at the back while the other two are wearing black t-shirts and bull caps with PDEA are “not their agents”.

“Obviously the suspects are merely pretending to be agents of PDEA to confuse investigators,” he said.

“PDEA has a signature uniform, including shirts, pants, belts and shoes, and are far different from what the suspects used during the ambush,” he added.

Aquino assured the public that PDEA will cooperate with other law enforcement in investigating the ambush. Ella Dionisio/DMS