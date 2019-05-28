President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he would resign if his son, Davao City Representative-elect Paolo Duterte, would run for the speakership.

In a speech during the oath-taking of some government officials in Malacañang, Duterte said they were already too many in politics.

"My son Paolo is being rooted to run. I will tell my son publicly now, if you run for speakership, let me know, because if you will run, I will resign because we're already too many. Your sister who is a mayor is also there. It is so .uneasy," he said, referring to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

He also cited his youngest son, Sebastian Duterte, is the incoming vice mayor of Davao City.

However, Duterte said if Paolo would insist on running as he believes his advisers, "go ahead."

"Let me know three days in advance before you make your announcement and I tender my resignation," the President added.

Duterte said that prior to and after the May 13 elections, several incoming congressmen have approached him regarding their intention to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"Before the elections, those who coveted for speakership --- wanted to be the speaker during the campaign were (Taguig City Representative-elect) Alan Peter Cayetano and almost thrice was Lord Velasco, congressman of Marinduque," he said.

After the elections, he said Davao del Norte Representative-elect Pantaleon Alvarez and Leyte Representative-elect Martin Romualdez also expressed their intention to be the next Speaker.

Duterte said they were all his friends.

"I have nothing against them. Fine guys. We nurtured the best of friendship," he said.

But the President said he was not siding with anybody.

"Speakership, I am neutral," he said as he sought for the help of everyone during the last three years of his term.

Alvarez said he would not seek anymore the speakership if Paolo would vie for the position.

He earlier said he wanted to regain the speakership after he was ousted in July last year and replaced by former President and now Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Duterte had admitted that his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was behind Alvarez's removal as Speaker.

Duterte-Carpio had a word war before with Alvarez, an ally of the President. Celerina Monte/DMS