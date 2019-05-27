The National Capital Region Police Office is set to deploy around 7,000 cops in preparation for the opening of classes on June 3.

In a radio interview, Metro Manila police chief, Major General Guillermo Eleazar, said they are expecting a lot of people on the first day of classes.

“We will be deploying 7,000 police personnel,” Eleazar said.

He clarified that not all will be within school premises but also on the roads to provide security to the students.

“Of course we have police officers assigned at premises but this is in coordination with the management of the learning institutions, also on the roads and routes leading to the schools,” said Eleazar.

Aside from providing security, the policemen have also been part of the Brigada Eskwela or cleaning and repairing of school facilities, which started early this week.

There will still be checkpoints and anti-criminality operations to ensure order and prevent those who have bad intentions to the students and parents who will go to school, Eleazar said.

According to the Department of Education (DepEd), almost 62,000 schools, 47,205 of which are public institutions, are expected to accommodate the projected 27.8 million K to 12 students for the school year 2019-2020. Ella Dionisio/DMS