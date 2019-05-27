Malacanang has ordered all government officials to refrain from going to Canada as well as transacting with its officials after it failed to retrieve yet the containers of trash shipped to the Philippines.

In a memorandum issued last May 20, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea directed all department secretaries and heads of agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, and government financial institutions to avoid issuing travel authorities for official trips to Canada, said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

"The aforesaid memo likewise directed heads of government agencies to reduce official interaction with representatives of the Canadian government," Panelo said.

"We maintain that these directives are consistent with our stance on the diminished diplomatic relations with Canada starting with the recall of our Ambassador and Consul-General in that country in light of Canada's failure to retrieve its containers of garbage unlawfully shipped to the Philippines," he added.

The government of Canada failed to meet the May 15 deadline set by the Duterte administration in getting back around 50 containers of garbage, which were unlawfully exported in the country in batches in 2013 to 2014.

In an earlier press briefing, Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte was offended by the delay, thus, instructed the appropriate office to look for a private shipping company, which would bring the trash back to Canada.

The Palace also rejected Canada's plan to complete the repatriation of its thrash by end of June.

Panelo said the wastes should be shipped back to Canada as soon as possible.

He said that if Canada would not accept the tons of garbage, they would be left the same within its territorial waters or 12 nautical miles out to sea from baseline of any of its country's shores.

"The Filipino people are gravely insulted about Canada treating this country as a dumpsite," he said.

"We are offended by that. We will not allow it. We'll send them back," said Panelo.

Not only Canada, but other countries like Australia, South Korea and Hong Kong shipped containers of waste in the country.

South Korea, however, immediately took back its garbage.

The Bureau of Customs, on the other hand, has been working for the return of the containers of trash back to Hong Kong.

Wastes from Australia have been undergoing test to determine if they are processed engineered fuel (PEF) used in cement production as claimed by its importer. Ella Dionisio/DMS