The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) welcomes the signing of a law which transfers the training of police recruits from the Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) to the Philippine National Police (PNP) as this “will pave the way for reforms and innovations in the police training program.”

"We thank President Duterte for signing Republic Act 11279 as this further enhances the police training curriculum which will hopefully translate to the production of better police officers with utmost competency, high moral fiber, and respect for human rights," said DILG Secretary Eduardo Año.

Año said signing of RA 11279 will also boost DILGF's efforts to professionalize future cops and in producing graduates who are "imbued with the core values and ideals of the PNP.

''With the signing of RA 11279, police recruits will be able to acquire more competencies that will result in a more professional police service," he said.

Republic Act 11279 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte transfers the control and supervision of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) and the National Police Training Institute (NPTI) from the PPSC to the PNP.

The PNP and the PPSC are both attached agencies of the DILG.

According to Año, the new law amended some provisions of the DILG Act of 1990 which gives the PNP complete administrative and operational supervision and control over the PNPA and NPTI.

Currently, PNPA also produces officers that will serve in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). Under the new law, the PNPA will continue to do so until such time that the DILG is able to create separate academies for the fire and jail bureaus.

Año said the law, authored by Sen. Panfilo Lacson who was a former chief of the PNP, will give the PNP first-hand involvement in developing and strengthening the foundation of future law enforcement officers of the nation "creating a wave of true change within the organization.”

“With the PNP in-charge of the training, future cops will be able to learn skills and knowledge in policing and law enforcement direct from the horse’s mouth as retired and active PNP officers will form part of the corps of professors/instructors who will share their mettle and expertise on law enforcement,” he said.

The DILG chief is also hopeful that with the transfer, there will be no more hazing and abuses in the police training program which resulted to controversies that tarnish the image of the schools but of the whole police organization.

All the personnel of PNPA and the NPTI shall also be transferred from the PPSC to the PNP. DMS