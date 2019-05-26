Two Philippine Air Force (PAF) pilots were rescued after its aircraft crashed off the waters of Cavite on Friday.

Major Aristides Galang, PAF spokesman, said during a scheduled proficiency flight, an OV-10 aircraft with tail number 402, encountered a mishap while turning crosswind for landing on runway 25 of Sangley Point Airport in Cavite around 12:35 pm.

Galang said the pilots were rescued by local fishermen.

"The two pilots safely ejected and were recovered by local fishermen in the area 2.5 kms from the shoreline of Rosario, Cavite," he said.

"Pilots were picked-up by civilian fishing boat and brought to (Major Danilo Atienza Air Base) MDAAB Hospital", he added.

Galang said the two pilots sustained minor injuries.

"Both pilots are fine except for some bruises, contusions and soarness of muscles," he said.

Galang said security elements were dispatched to secure the aircraft.

while the recovery efforts are ongoing.

"The investigation team was activated to conduct a thorough investigation of the mishap," he said. Robina Asido/DMS