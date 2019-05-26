The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday they are closely monitoring the bomb attack in France on Friday.

"According to Ambassador to France Ma. Theresa Lazaro, the Embassy and the the Honorary Consul in Lyon are monitoring the situation and are in touch with local authorities to check if Filipinos were among those injured," DFA said in a statement.

DFA said the explosion, which left at least more than eight people injured, happened at the corner of Rue Victor-Hugo and Rue Sala. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS