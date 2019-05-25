Anti-drug operatives, customs agents, police, military and the Coast Guard on Thursday retrieved from a warehouse in Malabon a total of 146 kilos of shabu worth around one billion pesos concealed in 114 bags inside aluminium pallets.

''The shipment of illegal drugs is from Cambodia and is part of the Golden Triangle syndicate,'' PDEA said in a statement on Friday.

''This shipment is also both connected to Dasmariñas Cavite operation last February 13 with seizure of 36 kilos of shabu worth P244 million and the Tanza Cavite operation last February 3 wherein 274 kilos of shabu worth P1.9 billion was seized by PDEA,'' it added.

Authorities learned a shipment of illegal drugs concealed in tapioca starch consigned to Goroyam Trading is arriving. Customs found the shipment on March 5, and with PDEA confirmed that it contained illegal drugs.

PDEA and Customs agreed to auction the abandoned shipment of tapioca starch, hoping other members of the drug syndicate will participate.

The BOC auction was held last April 22, where Goldwin Commercial Warehouse submitted the highest bid.

PDEA then conducted a background check on the owners of Goldwin Commercial Warehouse and found no pieces of evidence linking them to the illegal drug trade. DMS