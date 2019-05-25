Peter Joemel Advincula, alias ''Bikoy'' posted bail on five counts of estafa but it depends on doctors at the Philippine National Police (PNP) hospital if he can be released.

In a text message sent to The Daily Manila Shimbun, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Bernard Banac said Advincula posted P5,000 bail for his cases.

"Yes, at this time he has posted bail to all of his cases. He may choose to leave Crame hospital as soon as the doctor certifies he is fit and well for discharge," Banac said.

Advincula was brought to the hospital inside Camp Crame Friday morning due to high blood pressure.

According to PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde, Advincula also mentioned feeling dizzy.

The PNP presented Advincula to media in Camp Crame Thursday. He retracted his earlier allegations that President Rodrigo Duterte and some members of his family and former close aide and Senator-elect Christopher "Bong" Go were involved in the illegal drug trade.

He apologized to the Dutertes and to Go as he claimed the Liberal Party and Trillanes were behind the videos.

Advincula, the hooded man in the videos, also mentioned the name of Vice President Leni Robredo who would benefit in a oust Duterte plot.

Robredo, Trillanes and other persons tagged by Advincula denied these allegations.

However, Albayalde said Advincula has yet to submit a formal statement which includes his extrajudicial confession.

"We are also anticipating that he will submit his statement and evidences accompanied by a lawyer to CIDG ( Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) as he intended to do so investigation can proceed," Banac added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS