President Rodrigo Duterte has called opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as a "shame."

His latest verbal attack against Trillanes came a day after Peter Joemel Advincula, who claimed to be "Bikoy" in the "Ang Totoong Narco List" videos retracted his earlier allegation against the Dutertes and his former close aide Christopher "Bong" Go.

Advincula claimed that his videos were fabricated and Trillanes and the opposition Liberal Party were behind the videos.

"Now Bikoy surfaced. Trillanes is one guy who's a shame," Duterte said.

He said Trillanes only won as a senator because the president that time, now Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, was so unpopular.

"And what did you do? You besmirch the Senate. And you used that power to run after people," Duterte said.

"Many soldiers do not know that he has many cars and properties under the name of other people. You are the number one user. That will come out," he added.

Duterte reiterated that the narco list videos were black propaganda, noting that even his 14-year-old daughter was accused of being involved in illegal drugs.

He said the script of his detractors "was so incredible."

Duterte said Trillanes and the other members of the Magdalo group only wasted the people's money because after they were supported at the Philippine Military Academy, they only staged mutinies.

Trillanes and the other personalities whom Advincula tagged in the videos denied the allegation. Celerina Monte/DMS