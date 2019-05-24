The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the military is not using Huawei products as communication facilities.

"We are not using Huawei products on our communication platform," said Col. Noel Detoyato, Armed Forces of Philippines (AFP) Public Affairs chief, Thursday.

"Only individual soldiers are using Huawei phones for their personal communication," he added.

Detoyato made the confirmation after Huawei, a Chinese telecom company, was blacklisted in the United States as it allegedly poses a threat to their national security.

He said communication channels of the armed forces are always secured and safe as they periodically conduct vulnerability audit and assesments on its system.

"As of now, there is no compromise because that is isolated. It is not connected to the internet," he said.

"There is an on-going vulnerability audit and assessment being conducted. But as far as the AFP Net is concerned, it remains relatively safe from external threats as it is closed off from the internet and outside access," he added.

Detoyato explained that the periodic audit and assessment of their communication systems is being done by the communications electronics systems service of the AFP to make sure none of their "communication facilities or platforms are compromised."

"The audit and assessment is periodically done to ensure the integrity of the system," he said. Robina Asido/DMS