President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Fernando Selim Borja as his special envoy to Japan for business and investment promotion.

Borja's appointment was signed on May 20 but was only shared to the media on Thursday.

His term as a special envoy would be for six months.

Prior to his new appointment, Borja was one of Duterte's special envoys to China.

Borja was named to the new post days before Duterte leaves for Japan next week to attend a business forum. His coming trip to Tokyo will be his third since he assumed office in 2016. Celerina Monte/DMS