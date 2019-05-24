The declaration of martial law in Mindanao will continue until President Rodrigo Duterte says so and depending on the recommendation of the security agencies, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement exactly two years since Duterte first declared martial law in southern Philippines due to the attack of the Maute-ISIS terrorist group in Marawi City.

"Until such time that the President says so, that will continue," he said when asked if martial law would continue to be imposed in Mindanao until the end of the year.

He said Duterte would rely on the recommendation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police as to when martial rule would be lifted.

Panelo could not say if a fourth extension would be possible.

The existing martial law in Mindanao is the third extension since it was imposed on May 23, 2017.

If there is no more threat from the terrorists and other enemies of the state, martial law could be lifted, said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel. Celerina Monte/DMS