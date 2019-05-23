The military is set to commemorate the Marawi siege of 2017 with a wreath laying ceremony within the city Thursday.

Col. Romeo Brawner, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, said Wednesday the ceremony that will be led by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPPAP) Secretary Carlito Galvez will be held at the Memorial for the Marawi Fallen Heroes inside Kampo Ranao.

Brawner said the ceremony will remember the 168 soldiers and policemen who died while fighting for the liberation of Marawi.

"(This is) to remember our fallen heroes, who gave their lives, sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Marawi," he said.

Brawner said members of foreign media will also join a tour inside the city.

"They will be toured inside the Marawi, as (Task Force Bangon Marawi Chairman) Secretary (Eduardo) Del Rosario wants to show that the Marawi City is not a ghost town after two years," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao when militants linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria ( ISIS), the Abu Sayyaf and Maute Group attacked the city on May 23, 2017.

The declaration of martial law in Mindanao is on its second year. Robina Asido/DMS