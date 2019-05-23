The Commission on Elections ( Comelec) will request to Congress to make necessary changes needed in the country’s partylist organizations system.

“We are planning to ask Congress to fix the system,” Comelec commissioner Sheriff Abas said in a press briefing.

“It’s the call of Congress… so after the election, we can propose to them but again it’s the call of Congress because they are the one who have the power to amend the partylist system,” he said.

He added if there is a strong push from people to change the system, they might pursuade the Congress to amend it.

Abas said they will still study on what changes they might consider.

In terms of approval, he said they only approved 20 percent of the total number of partylist who filed their candidacies.

“We govern by the rules of the partylist. It has requirements and we will check if they are qualified based on the requirement,” he said.

Hours before the proclamation for the partylist, Abas said they distanced themselves on statements that the partylist in the Philippines has become a joke.

But Abas said that some partylist system does not represent the marginalized sector.

“We will let the people decide on the partylist. It is also true that even before that (the) question already arose like how it’s not representing marginalized sector. Billionaires joined now, kicking out the marginalized sector,” said Abas.

“But as far as the Comelec is concerned, our concern is more on the registration, accreditation and the proclamation of partylist. That is only our limit in term of partylist,” he added.

Abas said aside from the announcement of winning partylist, the en banc will also release the resolution that will address all the petitions with regards to partylist filed at Comelec.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez in a separate briefing said only 51 partylist will grab a seat in the House of Representatives which is lowered from the 61 seats they said earlier.

Winning partylists were ACT-CIS, Bayan Muna, Ako Bicol, Cibac, Ang Probinsyano, 1Pacman, Marino, Probinsyano Ako, Senior Citizens, Magsasaka, APEC, Gabriela, An Waray, Coop-Natco, Act Teachers, Philreca, Ako Bisaya, Tingog Sinirangan, Abono, Buhay, Duterte Youth, Kalinga, PBA, Alona, Recoboda, Bagong Henerasyon, Bahay, CWS, Abang Lingkod, A Teacher, BHW, Sagip, TUCP, Magdalo, GP, Manila Teachers, RAM, Anakalusugan, Ako Padayon, AAMBIS-OWA, Kusug Tausug, Dumper PTDA, TGP, Patrol, Amin, Agap, LPGMA, OFW Family, Kabayan, Diwa and Kabataan.

Jimenez said it’s still the higher court who decides on the partylist system. Ella Dionisio/DMS