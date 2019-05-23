Despite many criticisms, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Sheriff Abas on Wednesday said they will stand on the credibility of the elections.

“As far as we are concerned, we stand on the credibility of the elections. The people can see and feel if there is cheating or not,” Comelec chairperson Sheriff Abas said in a press briefing.

“We respect their outcry whatever it is but for us, we stand on the credibility of this year’s election,” he said.

Abas apologized about technical glitches hours after closing of polls.

“We are not justifying (our flaws) but what I’m saying is these are normal to have glitches and that is what we are apologizing. If it brought inconvenient to the people, we apologize,” he said.

The poll body chair said he issued a memorandum holding the payment of the entire supplier and will be reviewed by the law department for possible violations and penalty.

“But we will give them an opportunity to answer,” said Abas.

He said based on their calculation, the number of days for vote canvassing is still acceptable.

“Last 2016, our proclamation is within 10 days so the same us now,” said Abas.

“As a matter of fact, for me it’s fast except that we have waited for one certificate of canvass,” he said.

Abas said delay in the transmission coming from Washington DC in USA is due to malfunctioned SD cards that worked after they sent a replacement.

On the 75 percent voter turnout, Abas said it’s successful for a midterm election.

Meanwhile, Abas said the en banc is eyeing a separate legislation on the issue of vote buying.

He said those who are involved in alleged vote buying will be handled by the task force they created.

“The Philippine National Police became aggressive in arresting violators. The filing ordinarily is after the election so we will check if there is case build up filed at the Comelec or DOJ (Department of Justice),” he said.

Abas said they will hold a post-election assessment that will discuss problems they encountered and what will be their proposal for 2020 presidential election.

“There is no perfect election,” he said.

The poll body also welcomed a Senate probe that will clarify issues during the previous elections.

“We will just rest… and then we will answer the cases. Us at the en banc are very happy that there are these kind of investigation that will clear the air,” said Abas.

“Bottomline from us, there are no cheating. There may be glitches which is natural,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS