The Commission on Elections ( Comelec) on Wednesday formally declared the winners for the 2019 midterm senatorial elections.

Of the 12 elected, five are re-electionists and four returning senators. Three, who held key posts in President Rodrigo Duterte's government before running for election, are first-timers.

These are former special presidential aide Christopher ''Bong'' Go, ex-Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa and ex presidential political adviser Francis Tolentino.

The National Board of Canvassers ( NBOC) started the program around 10:30 am.

Comelec chairperson Sheriff Abas officially named the elected senators based on the number of votes.

According to NBOC Resolution No. 002-19, Cynthia Villar ranked first with 25,283,727 votes followed by Grace Poe with 22,029,788; Go with 20,657,702; Pia Cayetano with 19,789,019; Dela Rosa with 19,004,225; and Sonny Angara at sixth place with 18,161,862.

At seventh spot was Lito Lapid with 16,965,464 votes; Imee Marcos at eighth place with 15,882,628; ninth was Tolentino with 15,510,026; Koko Pimentel at 10th with 14,668,665; Bong Revilla with 14,624,445 at 11th and Nancy Binay who got 12th and last spot with 14,504,936 votes.

Opposition bet and Senator Bam Aquino failed to enter with only 14,114,923 votes.

Lawyers group Lente said this is the first time no opposition candidate won in a senatorial election.

The official result came from the 167 local and overseas certificates of canvass transmitted to NBOC since the closing of voting last May 13.

Abas said each elected senator will serve for a term of six years starting on June 30, 2019 when the 18th Congress opens in July.

The poll body chair thanked all the people who are behind the successful event.

“And most of all, we thank all the Filipino for their patience and understanding, for waiting and monitoring on the results of the election. Thank you for continuing to trust our electoral process and by upholding our democracy,” said Abas.

Abas said the winning senators are now accepting the responsibility and duty that the Filipino voters entrusted to them.

During the presentation certificates, crowd suddenly cheered when one of the commissioner insert Lapid’s character name in an evening series, “Pinuno” when he went to the stage.

Two of the closest allies of Duterte came to the event not wearing their Barong Tagalog and not accompanied by their families.

Go and Dela Rosa said they were not prepared for the proclamation due to its unexpected notice and their families are still in their hometown in Davao City.

While some senators allowed media interviews, Revilla declined to answer questions.

The crowd again cheered when 10 of the winning senators posed with their fist, a signature of Duterte during the photo session.

This showed 10 of the 12 winning senators are administration’s bets.

In her message, Villar thanked everyone who supported her and assured them that the Senate will remain independent despite growing number of Duterte allies in the office.

“You have been a big part of my achievement so far and victory. We still have so much more to do in the six years,” she said.

Aside from her Nacionalista Party, Villar also thanked President Rodrigo Duterte, his partylist, PDP-Laban and also his daughter, Davao City Sara Duterte-Carpio and her slate Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

“You can be assure that we will do everything we can so that we can give our people a good life by providing law, projects and programs that we will continue to do,” she said.

“It is our hope that the new set of senators will be able to accomplish what we have setup to do and fulfill our promises to the voting public and set aside political differences… the laws we craft or legislate has consider all interest involve, a strong and independent Senate has always been our goal ever since,” Villar added. Ella Dionisio/DMS