A month-long military exercise between the Philippines and Australian forces began on Monday in Zamboanga del Sur.

2nd Lt. Angel Manglapus, public affairs officer of the 1st Infantry Division, said the exercise “aims to enhance the combat skills, competence on urban warfare operations and interoperability of Philippine Army and Australian Defense Force that will provide an opportunity to conduct combined mission planning and combined resolution of a terrorist incident.”

Manglapus said the exercise will be participated by hundreds of troops from Philippine Army and around 50 personnel from its Australian counterpart.

“The 27 training days which will end on June 21, 2019, is composed of 540 personnel coming from the Organic and Opcon (operational control) units of 1st Infantry (Tabak) Division namely, 11(Division Reconnaissance Company) DRC, 15DRC, 16 (Scout Ranger Company) SRC, Scout Platoons of Infantry Battalions, 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, and Engineer Combat Battalion; and 47 Australian Defense Force personnel purposely to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two armies,” he said.

Manglapus said Brigadier General Roberto Ancan, commander of the 1st Infantry Division, directed his troops to make to most out of the exercises.

“The best gift that a commander can give to his men is training. Make the most out of it and apply it when the time comes,” said Ancan. Robina Asido/DMS