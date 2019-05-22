The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Department of National Defense (DND) welcomed the passage of Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) bill in the House of Representatives.

''The Department of National Defense welcomes the approval of House Bill 8961 at the House of Representatives on the third and final reading 20 May 2019,” Dir Arsenio Andolong, DND Public Affairs Service chief.

“The reinstatement of mandatory ROTC in Grades 11 and 12 will help instill love of country, good citizenship, respect for human rights, and adherence to the rule of law. We thank our legislators for making the youth their priority,” he said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also expressed hope the bill will also be passed in Senate during this Congress.

“I am greatly delighted by the passage of the ROTC bill in the House. Hopefully the Senate will also pass it during this Congress so that we can start implementing it this coming school year,” Lorenzana said.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman , said the military “welcomes this development that would pave the way in making ROTC mandatory for Grades 11 and 12.”

“The AFP is a consistent advocate of a military training program that shall form part of the curriculum because that will help nurture nationalism and patriotism to the youth in schools,” he said.

“Today’s young generation needs to be exposed to the rudiments of basic soldiery no matter brief to help develop and hone their leadership potentials,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS