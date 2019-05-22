Malacanang said on Tuesday the Philippine government would defer to the immigration laws and rules of Hong Kong after it barred former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales from entering the China's administrative region.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace asked the Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong, to render full assistance to Morales and her family for their "safe and secure return" to the country.

Reports said Morales was stopped by Hong Kong immigration authorities for being a "security risk."

"We will defer to the immigration laws and rules of other countries much as we expect foreign nations to respect our country's internal rules," he said.

After the reported intervention of the Philippine Consulate General, Hong Kong later allowed Morales' entry. But she just decided to return home than continue with the planned vacation with her family.

While Morales is not an ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, Panelo said, "the same government assistance shall be given to each and every Filipino in distress abroad, and this is regardless of political persuasion or affinity."

Morales and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario earlier filed a complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping before the International Criminal Court for alleged crime against humanity.

They alleged because of China's construction of artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea, this adversely affects and injures the vulnerable fishermen, including the 320 Filipino fishermen as well as the present and future generations. Celerina Monte/DMS