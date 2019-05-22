President Rodrigo Duterte formally accepted on Tuesday the letter of credentials of the ambassador of Thailand to the Philippines in a ceremony in Malacanang.

This was Duterte's first appearance after a week since he cast his vote in Davao City during the May 13 midterm elections.

Duterte congratulated Vasin Ruangprateepsaeng as the new envoy of Thailand.

According to one of the attendees in the ceremony, when Duterte arrived at the Reception Hall in Malacanang Palace, the air conditioner was turned off and when he left, it was again turned on.

Prior to his public appearance, rumors circulated in the social media that Duterte was seriously ill and was confined to Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City on May 17.

To disprove rumors, Senator-elect Christopher "Bong" Go had photos taken with Duterte at the Bahay ng Pagbabago in Malacanang compound.

"I understand this is the first ambassadorial assignment that you have for the Republic of Thailand. I’m sure that you would learn so many things along the way. You won’t have a hard time. We are similar in all things including our desire to have a peaceful southeast Pacific region," Duterte told Ruangprateerpsaeng. Celerina Monte/DMS