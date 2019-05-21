Four alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in a 15-minute firefight with government forces in Surigao del Sur on Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Francisco Garello Jr. civil military operations officer of the 402nd Infantry Brigade, said the clash between troops and around 10 armed men transpired at the vicinity of Brgy Cancavan, Carmen.

Garello said the wounded rebel was initially identified as a certain Gealan P Jimenez alias Jareb, 24, and a resident of Brgy Adlay, Carrascal of same province.

His parents corrected his identity as Dylan Ghem Padilla Jimenez, 18, and left his family last October 2018 when he was still 17.

Garello said the wounded NPA member was given first aid but later died in the hospital.

“Remains of the four killed communist terrorist were brought to Mata Funeral Services at Cantilan, Surigao del Sur for postmortem examination,” he added.

Garello said during the clearing operation soldiers recovered three AK-47 rifles, two M-16 rifles, two long magazines for M-16, three cellular phones, assorted ammunition and subversive documents.

In his statement, Col. Maurito Licudine, commander of the 402nd Infantry Brigade said he sympathised with the families of the dead NPAs.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the families of the dead NPA rebels. Our troops have done their best to save Dylan’s life yesterday but he expired upon arrival in the hospital”, he said.

It is tragic that they have taken arms against our government because we know that only through peace can development and social justice can be attained,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS