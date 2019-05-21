Almost two years since the Marawi siege took place, the government has yet to construct major infrastructure projects in the war-torn city.

But while there was no construction yet for major infrastructure projects, the government, as well as the international funding agencies, have already spent P21.5 billion in assisting some 44,000 affected Marawi residents, said Task Force Bangon Marawi chairman Eduardo del Rosario during the Presidential Communications Operations Office Global Media virtual presser.

Of the total P21.5 billion expenditures, the national government shouldered P15 billion, while the rest came from development partners, he said.

"In any calamity, usually the first year would be for early intervention activities to revive their livelihood and economic activities," Del Rosario explained.

The various government agencies would be implementing 24 major projects in the most affected areas (MAA) in Marawi.

Del Rosario said the actual implementation of those projects could start by September or October this year.

He said it has been taking longer to start the actual project implementation due to the clearing operation of unexploded explosives in the area.

Asked if the government is still on track to achieve its target of completing the rehabilitation by 2021, Del Rosario said, "We are confident that the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline is very attainable."

He said that the residents in Sector 1 of the MAA could return to their homes starting July.

However, he said they could not stay there because of the absence of electricity and water supplies, which could only be fully provided by early next year.

Marawi was heavily devastated due to the five-month battle between the government troops and the Maute-ISIS terrorist group starting in May 2017. Celerina Monte/DMS