Former Philippine National Police ( PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa topped the senatorial votes which came from Filipino voters in Japan.

The National Canvassing Board secretariat said the certificate of canvass from Japan was transmitted to them around 7:46 pm, Monday.

Dela Rosa got 13, 435 votes out of the 194,924 votes obtained by all candidates.

Second is another administration bet, former Special Assistant to the President Bong Go with 12,940 votes; third is Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos with 12,739; fourth is Taguig Representative Pia Cayetano with 11,701; and fifth place is Senator Cynthia Villar with 10,565.

Based on Comelec’s partial and official votes, Villar is on the top spot of the senatorial canvass with 24,757,642.

Sixth is former presidential adviser Francis Tolentino with 9,706 votes; Senator Koko Pimentel at seventh place with 7,336; eighth is Senator Sonny Angara with 7,000; ninth is Senator Grace Poe with 6,643; tenth spot is Senator JV Ejercito with 6,408; former Senator Lito Lapid at 11th with 5,155; and on the 12th and final slot is former Senator Bong Revilla with 3,435.

Failing to enter the Magic 12 in Japan are opposition bet Senator Bam Aquino with 3,325 votes; Senator Nancy Binay with 2,634 and former Senator Jinggoy Estrada with 2, 580 votes.

According to Comelec, 76,166 registered voters in Japan have voted in 77 clustered precincts but 308 of them over voted. Ella Dionisio/DMS