The Commission on Elections ( Comelec) is waiting for two certificates of canvass ( COCs) from the US and Saudi Arabia overseas votes before it can declare the winning senators and partylists in the 2019 midterm polls.

As of 9 pm, Monday, the National Board of Canvassers received a total of 165 certificate of canvass out of the 167 they are expecting.

Remaining COCs will be coming from the USA and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a total of 555,082 votes.

Based on their latest partial and official results, some administration senatorial bets, with one independent candidate remained in their positions.

Senator Cynthia Villar still leads with 25,215,678 votes followed by Senator Grace Poe with 21,981,275; former Special Adviser to the President Bong Go with 20,570811; Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano with 19,719,629; former Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa with 18,922,017; and Senator Sonny Angara 18,110,367.

Seventh is former Senator Lito Lapid with 16,937,755; Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos with 15,811,231 votes at the eight spot ; ninth is former presidential political adviser Francis Tolentino with 15,446,517; on 10th spot is Senator Koko Pimentel with 14,617,686; 11th is former Senator Bong Revilla with 14,608,102; and Senator Nancy Binay with 14,434,839 votes on the 12th and last spot.

Out of the “Magic 12” were Senator JV Ejercito with 14,281, 173 and opposition bet Senator Bam Aquino with 14,117,528 votes.

In an earlier press briefing, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said they are eyeing a Tuesday proclamation but the commissioners also expressed in their previous statements they want 100 percent vote turnout before proclaiming the winners.

NBOC will resume session Tuesday at 10 am hoping that the remaining COCs will be finally transmitted.

Jimenez said proclamation will be held in one day with winning partylist groups in the morning and winning senators in the afternoon. Ella Dionisio/DMS