Malacanang on Sunday said Ronald Cardema is out as the National Youth Commission (NYC) chairperson after he filed a petition substituting the nominee of the Duterte Youth party-list.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a statement, said Cardema’s action is considered as resignation.

"The petition for substitution of National Youth Commission (NYC) Chairperson Ronald Cardema as first nominee of the Duterte Youth party-list, as well as the Commission on Elections' (Comelec's) confirmation that it was timely filed (May 12), connotes that he is considered ipso facto resigned from his present post," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

He said whatever the outcome would be on Cardema’s petition, his action was deemed as abandonment of his position as NYC Chair.

“We understand that Mr. Cardema's petition has yet to be approved by the Comelec as the body is still currently tackling the procedural and substantive legalities of the same,” said Panelo.

“Regardless of the outcome, we deem that Mr. Cardema has already abandoned his present position because his act of filing the petition absolutely reflects his intention to relinquish his office and exposes his desire to serve the government in a different capacity,” he added.

Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte would soon appoint the next NYC chairperson.

“The Palace therefore requires Mr. Cardema to vacate his office forthwith and turn over all official papers, documents, and properties in his possession to the Office of the President,” he said.

“The President shall soon appoint a person who can advance the genuine interests and welfare of our country's youth as the new chairperson of the NYC,” he said.

Cardema filed a petition to be the substitute nominee of Duterte Youth party-list which currently has 340, 258 votes.

The Comelec en banc has yet to release a resolution on Cardema's petition. Ella Dionisio/DMS