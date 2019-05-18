A total of 38 persons were injured in a two separate vehicular accidents in Quezon province, according to police Friday.

In a report by the Quezon Police Provincial Office ( QPPO), eighteen persons were injured after an overloaded bus hit a metal railing at Quirino Highway located at Barangay San Diego in Tagkawayan municipality around 12:30 am.

Investigation disclosed that the bus had around 70 passengers and traversing a descending curved portion of the road heading towards Manila.

Police Major Elizabeth Capistrano, QPPO public information officer, said due to over speeding, the driver identified as Allan Robles, 36, lost control and hit the railings which the Department of Public Works and Highways placed on the right side of the road.

The bus turned turtle and landed at a garage where two motorcycles were temporarily parked, resulting to injuries of its owners.

Robles escaped and fled towards Manila.

On Thursday, around 18 persons were reported injured after their vehicle hit a tree and bumped into a concrete barrier along the provincial road of Barangay Lakawan in Tayabas City.

Report said the vehicle came from Mauban and while they are traversing towards Tayabas town the driver identified as Crispin Almarinez Jr. lost his control and swerved to the right, hitting a narra tree and a concrete barrier before it overturned.

Victims were brought to the nearest hospital.

Authorities are investigating on the incidents. Ella Dionisio/DMS