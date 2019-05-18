まにら新聞ウェブ

5月18日のまにら新聞から

Eight alleged Chinese arrested, 87 rescued in warehouse in Bulacan: police

［ 93 words｜2019.5.18｜英字 ］

Authorities arrested eight Chinese at a fake cigarette warehouse in Bulacan and rescuing 87 employees on Thursday.

Police Colonel Chito Bersaluna, Bulacan provincial director, said they conducted a joint operation with the National Bureau of Investigation to rescue 87 employees in a warehouse inside Green Miles Compound, Barangay Patubig in Marilao.

The operation resulted in the arrest of eight unidentified Chinese suspects believed to be employers of the victims.

Bersaluna said the arrested suspects and rescued workers are under the custody of NBI- Bulacan for documentation and filing of appropriate criminal charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS