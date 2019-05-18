Eight died while 11 were wounded in a collision between a van and a six-wheeler truck in Babatngon, Leyte Friday morning.

According to Babatngon police, this happened around 6:15 am along the national highway of Sitio Tab-ang, Barangay District III.

Initial police report showed that the UV Express van was travelling from Batbangon, Leyte town proper towards Tacloban City while the truck was traversing the opposite direction when the two collided.

Eight passengers of the van were declared dead on the spot while eleven as well as the driver and rider of the truck sustained injuries and were brought to a hospital in Tacloban City.

Police are still investigating the incident. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS