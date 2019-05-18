There will be no more substitution for partylist representatives, according to Commission on Elections ( Comelec) James Jimenez on Friday.

This after National Youth Commissioner Ronald Cardema filed a motion last Thursday to be a substitute as Duterte Youth partylist representative.

“I think we have published rules for that and the period for substitution has already lapsed,” Jimenez said in a press briefing.

Kontra Daya, in a statement, opposed the move of Cardema saying it would be the “ultimate mockery” of the partylist system.

Citing Section 8 of the Partylist System Act of 1995 and Section 18 of Comelec Resolution No. 3306-A that a substitution for a partylist nominee should only happen “when the person dies or his nomination is withdrawn by the party, or he becomes incapacitated to continue as such, or he withdraws his acceptance to the nomination. In any of these cases, the name of the substitute nominee shall be placed last in the list of nominees.”

It also states no substitution shall be allowed by reason of withdrawal after the election ends.

Jimenez said this is not the first time that someone filed a motion requesting for a substitution.

On the petition filed by former Commission on Human Rights chair Etta Rosales requesting for a random manual audit for partylist votes, Jimenez said they are now considering it.

“But there are logistical concerns over that as well so I’m not sure when the response will be made or what the response will be but certainly that is being considered,” he said.

With the additional compensation being requested by ACT-Teachers for election boards who rendered additional duties because of defective SD cards, Jimenez said it has to be discussed by the en banc.

“I cannot still give you an answer,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS