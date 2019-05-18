With around 20 certificates of canvass ( COCs) left, Senator Cynthia Villar kept top spot with 23,610,580 votes as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) adjourned Friday night.

As of 7 pm, the National Board of Canvassers has received 146 COCs out of 167.

Ten administration senatorial candidates and one independent, Senator Grace Poe, are in the lock for the 12 senatorial slots based on the partial and official count.

The 12th and final slot is a toss up as former Senator Bong Revilla dislodged Senator Bam Aquino.

Poe has 20,711,849 votes followed by former special presidential aide Christopher ''Bong'' Go at third with 19,030,884, At fourth is Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano with 18,550,012 and former Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa fifth with 17,567,258.

In sixth is Senator Sonny Angara with 17,027,333; former Senator Lito Lapid seventh with 15,778,223; Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos eighth with 14,775,948; former presidential adviser Francis Tolentino with 14,387,602; Senator Koko Pimentel with 13,563,083 and Senator Nancy Binay with 13,453,117.

Revilla wrested 12th place from Aquino with 13,442,578 votes. Aquino is 13th with 13,384,293. Senator JV Ejercito is 14th place with 13,344,417 and former Senator Jinggoy Estrada had 10,512,191 for 15th place.

For partylist organizations, ACT-CIS is still leading with 2,487,362 votes followed by Bayan Muna with 1,065,833 votes, AKO Bicol with 1,038,006 votes, Cibac with 896,571 votes, Ang Probinsyano with 713,710 votes, 1Pacman with 678,749 votes, Probinsyano Ako with 588,682 votes, Marino with 570,101 votes, Senior Citizens with 489,625 votes and Magsasaka with 464,197 votes.

The NBOC resumed their session at 1:30 pm and adjourned around 7:30 pm.

The Comelec said there will be only one proclamation of winners but their schedule is tentative as they need to calculate final results for the partylist. Ella Dionisio/DMS