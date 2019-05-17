President Rodrigo Duterte has fired Food and Drug Administration Director General Nela Charade Puno due to alleged corruption.

The letter of termination was issued on May 15 and was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea by authority of the President.

"Please be advised that upon instructions of the President, your appointment as Director General of Food and Drug Authority, Department of Health, is hereby terminated, effective immediately," Medialdea said.

"This is in line with the President's continuing mandate to eradicate graft and corruption, and to ensure that public officials and employees conduct themselves in a manner worthy of public trust," he added.

To ensure uninterrupted delivery of public service, he directed Puno to immediately turn over all the official documents, papers and properties in her possession to the Health Undersecretary for Regulation.

Previously, Duterte also dismissed other governnent officials who were accused of corruption, although there were instances that he just transferred some of his known allies to other positions after they were accused of irregularities.

Puno escaped an ambush in Lupi, Camarines Sur in October 2018 where three policemen were killed. Celerina Monte/DMS