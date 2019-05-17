Malacanang defended on Thursday incoming Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who admitted that he would need to take seminars on lawmaking.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that Dela Rosa, a former chief of the Philippine National Police, could be like Senator Panfilo Lacson who only learned the craft when he was a senator.

Like Dela Rosa, Lacson was also a PNP chief before becoming a lawmaker.

"We should commend him (Dela Rosa) for admitting his handicapped. But we should not belittle (him)," Panelo said.

He said those who were questioning Dela Rosa's capability should remember he graduated from the Philippine Military Academy.

"Isn't it those graduates of PMA are known for their intellect...second, those questioning General Bato could have forgotten that Ping Lacson, also a PMA graduate and (former) PNP chief, had no knowledge also about legislation when he entered (politics), he's now a good senator, and many others," he explained.

He also cited Senate President Vicente Sotto III, boxing champ Manny Pacquiao and former Senator Manuel Villar.

He said they were not lawyers and yet they were good lawmakers.

Sotto used to be with show business, while Villar is a businessman. Celerina Monte/DMS