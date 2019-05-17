A vessel from Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) will arrive Friday for a three-day goodwill visit.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said JS Samidare will arrive at Alava Wharf in Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

Zata said the vessel with 200 crew also has two SH-60K patrol helicopters.

Zata said this is the second visit of a JMSDF vessel following one by JS Ikazuchi early this year.

"So far our relationship with JMSDF is improving and we are looking forward that many more similar activities will happen in the future," he said.

"We always maintain our friendly relations with our fellow navies in the region as well as other navies, this is to ensure that your navy will be able to perform its naval diplomacy mission to better perform our respective mandate," he added. Robina Asido/DMS