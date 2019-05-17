Opposition Senator Bam Aquino returned to the 12th spot as the day's canvassing for the senatorial race in the 2019 midterm elections ended Thursday at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) adjourned around 9:40 pm, after receiving a total of 40 automated and manual certificates of canvass ( COC).

As of Thursday, NBOC received a total of 129 COCs out of 167 they are expecting. Canvassing resumes at 9 am on Friday.

The NBOC secretariat clarified that partial and official results they are providing excludes the manual vote counts.

Based on their latest count, Aquino got 11,001,047 automated votes from 107 areas. Aquino dislodged former Senator Bong Revilla, who is now at 13th place.

Senators Cynthia Villar and Grace Poe retained their 1-2 position with 19,383,224 and 17,043,889 votes, respectively.

Administration bets still occupied third to fifth spots with former special presidential aide Christopher ''Bong'' Go having 15,685,847 followed by Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano with 15,330,363 and former Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa with 14,529,585.

Still on the Magic 12 were Senator Sonny Angara at sixth place with 14,023811 votes; former Senator Lito Lapid at seventh with 12,628,054, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos with 12,618,428; former presidential adviser Francis Tolentino with 11,975,435; Senator Koko Pimentel with 11,283,357 and Senator Nancy Binay with 11,041,386.

Revilla has 10,988,697 votes.

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Senator JV Ejercito have 10, 984,412 and 8,654,021 votes respectively.

For partylists, 1ACT-CIS showed the way with 2, 147, 970 followed by AKO Bicol with 980,443; Bayan Muna with 864,333; Cibac with 725, 753; Probinsyano Ako with 509,924; Ang Probinsyano with 616,217; 1Pacman with 572,885; Senior Citizens with 415,308; Gabriela with 364,006; Coop-Natcco with 344,290 and Philreca with 312,026 votes.

In a press briefing, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said there will be a separate proclamation of senatorial and partylist winners.

"I don't think it will be both party-lists and senators being proclaimed (at the same time)," said Jimenez. Ella Dionisio/DMS