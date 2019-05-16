The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Wednesday said they were able to confiscate P12 million from vote buyers a day after the election.

As of May 14, based on their data, out of the 225 reported incidents of vote buying and selling, 449 violators were recorded with a total confiscation of P12,208,957.

It also showed that 356 were arrested, 85 were at large and three minors were rescued.

The highest number of vote buying activities were recorded in Cordillera with 37 incidents while highest number of arrested persons for vote buying is in Metro Manila with 136.

Meanwhile, police confiscated the highest amount of money for vote buying at Caraga amounting to P7,976,100.

Minors were rescued in Western Visayas and Bicol region.

In a press conference last Tuesday, PNP Police General Oscar Albayalde hoped some government agencies will take vote buying seriously and address the problem as he fears more incidents in the 2022 presidential elections.

Albayalde is pushing for tougher measures to solve the problem as he himself received massive reports of vote buying.

He thanked the public for being educated in reporting these incidents to them. Ella Dionisio/DMS