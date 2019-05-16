Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Wednesday said the supplier of defective Secure Digital (SD) cards used during the elections should not be paid fully.

"We will not fully pay the supplier of these SD cards. I will order for an investigation in the process of bidding and delivery of the cards," Guanzon told reporters before the National Board of Canvassers assembled Wednesday morning.

Comelec data showed out of the 85,769 vote counting machines and 85,769 SD cards, there were 961 (1.1 percent) and 1,665 (1.9 percent), respectively, that were found defective and needed replacement last Monday.

Aside from malfunctioning vote counting machines in many precincts around the country last Monday, there were also reports of glitches in SD cards which caused further delay in the voting and transmission of votes.

Guanzon said there are areas which have yet to receive replacement SD cards.

"For now we ask for understanding and patience of the public for the SD cards that has not yet been configured," she explained.

"Guard your precincts and ballots. Don't leave your precincts until the VCMs and SD cards arrive," she urged the public.

She said the en banc doesn't have a decision regarding the matter. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS