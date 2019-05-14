Three suspects were apprehended after a grenade explosion in Lanao del Sur Monday afternoon.

Col. Romeo Brawner, commander of 103rd Brigade, failed to give further details about the incident but noted that based on initial report a grenade exploded inside a van in Marantao, Lanao del Sur around 5 pm.

Brawner said a suspect was supposed to throw the grenade at the government troops but it hit the window of the vehicle and explode.

He said the van was parked in the area along the highway where the troops were positioned to secure the polling center when the explosion happened.

Brawner said one of the three apprehended suspects who threw the granade sustained injuries.

He said the government troops also recovered one improvised explosive device after they searched the vehicle. Robina Asido/DMS