Vice President Leni Robredo said Monday morning the opposition has won the elections by unifying people who have the same outlook for the country.

"Whatever the outcome of election is, I think we already won. We won in uniting a lot of people who have the same views on things that are happening in our midst, Robredo said in a radio interview over dzMM after casting her vote in Naga City.

Robredo recalled her experience in the previous election and said she is still hopeful something similar will happen to the candidates she supported.

"In my heart, I hope that there will be the same miracle, that it will happen (to them too). I'm not yet losing hope," she shared.

The vice president also reminded everyone, "the fight doesn't end in this election. The people should continue to unite and decide how to fight things that they think are wrong."

Surveys have shown that the administration coalition's senatorial slate is headed for a huge victory against opposition ticket in the midterm elections.

Voting in precincts are expected to close at 6 pm. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS