Philippine National Police ( PNP) General Oscar Albayalde on Monday said massive reports of vote buying nationwide has been a challenge for them.

“A total of 332 incidents were recorded with 297 persons arrested and three minors rescued,” Albayalde said in a press briefing.

He thanked the public for their active support to the PNP by reporting vote buying activities.

“We thank the public for actively reporting to us incidents of vote buying or selling which gained for the PNP a positive public response on our effort against this illegal act,” he said.

Albayalde said factors they are considering why there are a lot of reports on the illegal act were because of modernized election process and voters education.

“We are not saying that these are the reasons but we see these as factors probably that contributed to the massive reports of vote buying,” he said.

Though Albayalde considered it as challenge, he also sees it as an improvement in this year’s election.

“Vote buying seemingly is all about law enforcement… not only law enforcement of course we have to involve the alleged candidates who order and gave money,” he said.

The PNP chief said it will be “unfair” for supporters of the candidate who ordered to give money if that person will not face charges.

He said they have recovered around P2.4 million from vote buying operations.

On the latest remarks of President Rodrigo Duterte on vote buying, Albayalde said he is not sure why the president said that but the act of vote buying has been a culture.

“And when it becomes a culture, it becomes a way of life. That’s another factor,” he said. Ella Dionsio/DMS