Congressman Vincent “Bingbong” Crisologo was released after being arrested by Quezon City police for allegedly interfering in a vote buying activity operation in the city.

Based on a resolution from the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, the evidence against him, son and supporters failed to justify the arrest of Crisologo, who is running for mayor against Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, and his son.

“The arrest against us is not valid because nothing happened,” his son, William Frederick said.

The younger Crisologo said based on the prosecutors, there is no clear evidence vote buying was taking place during the arrest.

“There is no showing of a clear offer to purchase a vote and the acceptance of the offer,” Crisologo said.

After his arrest, the congressman immediately went to his assigned polling precinct to vote.

As for the other complaint filed by the police, the court said “the circumstances surrounding the incident and the exact participation of each of the respondents have to be threshed out more thoroughly in a full blown preliminary investigation”.

Crisologo was arrested last Sunday evening after he allegedly intimidated police officers who are responding to a reported vote buying incident. Crisologo's men said this was a seminar for his poll watchers in preparation for the election. Ella Dionisio/DMS