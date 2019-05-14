The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting ( PPCRV) distanced itself from the problem being encountered by the transparency server where the poll watchdog has been relying its quick count for Monday's elections.

Since the first transmission of the unofficial results for the senatorial polls was received at the transparency server located at Pope Pius XII Catholic Center at United Nations Avenue in Paco, Manila was received at 6:05 pm, as of 10:15 pm, no additional information came in.

No one from the PPCRV officials wanted to be officially quoted as to what has been happening as of press time.

But the PPCRV admitted that the transmission of unofficial results on the transparency server was slower compared to the 2016 national and local elections.

"It's the Comelec's (Commission on Elections) server," PPCRV said.

At least two PPCRV officials said they were also waiting for the Comelec's action.

As of 6:05pm, 0.36 percent or 330 of 85,769 clustered precincts have transmitted the election results at the transparency server. Celerina Monte/DMS